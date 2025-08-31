BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Politics image/svg+xml Electoral sponsorship: sharp disagreements between the Céna and lawmakers
Benin

Electoral sponsorship: sharp disagreements between the Céna and lawmakers

Politics
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
Orden Alladatin, élu député suppléant de Joseph Djogbénou, membre fondateur de l'UP le Renouveau
Orden Alladatin, élu député suppléant de Joseph Djogbénou, membre fondateur de l'UP le Renouveau
- Advertisement -

The discussions between the Autonomous National Electoral Commission (Céna) and lawmakers on August 20 revealed a major disagreement over the requirement to indicate a governance agreement on the sponsorship form.

The Director General of Elections, Boucary Adam Soulé, defended including this item, citing Article 132 of the Electoral Code, stemming from Law 2024-13. In his view, the validity of a submission depends on this requirement.

- Publicité-

But lawmaker Orden Alladatin expressed his disagreement, arguing that this requirement lacks relevance. For him, the useful information is the indication of the sponsor’s political party. He points out that a governance agreement can be concluded after the sponsorship forms are submitted, making the declaration premature.

The lawmaker therefore proposes that it be the Céna itself that, when reviewing the submissions, verify the actual existence of the agreements submitted by the parties. “It is up to the electoral institution to carry out the necessary cross-checks,” he insisted.

- Publicité-

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
EN CONTINU
Benin

“FCBE is now in a repositioning mindset. After nearly ten years in opposition, we’ve decided to be in the pro-presidential camp in 2026, God willing,” Idrissou Bako

Benin

Kétou: a French engineer found dead in his hotel room

Europe

Ligue 1: PSG’s squad for the trip to Toulouse

Benin

Benin: second extraordinary session of the National Assembly for 2025 will open on Monday

Benin

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Benin vs Zimbabwe, Nigeria vs Rwanda, Matchday 7 Schedule

Europe

Real Madrid: Xabi Alonso names his squad for the home match against Mallorca

Nigeria

Nigeria: Eric Chelle unveils his roster for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

CHAN 2025: Senegal tames Sudan and takes 3rd place

José Mourinho set for a return to the Premier League?

2026 World Cup qualifying: England squad without Alexander-Arnold

VOIR TOUS LES FLASHS