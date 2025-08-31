Electoral sponsorship: sharp disagreements between the Céna and lawmakers

- Advertisement -

The discussions between the Autonomous National Electoral Commission (Céna) and lawmakers on August 20 revealed a major disagreement over the requirement to indicate a governance agreement on the sponsorship form.

The Director General of Elections, Boucary Adam Soulé, defended including this item, citing Article 132 of the Electoral Code, stemming from Law 2024-13. In his view, the validity of a submission depends on this requirement.

But lawmaker Orden Alladatin expressed his disagreement, arguing that this requirement lacks relevance. For him, the useful information is the indication of the sponsor’s political party. He points out that a governance agreement can be concluded after the sponsorship forms are submitted, making the declaration premature.

The lawmaker therefore proposes that it be the Céna itself that, when reviewing the submissions, verify the actual existence of the agreements submitted by the parties. “It is up to the electoral institution to carry out the necessary cross-checks,” he insisted.