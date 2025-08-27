Drownings in Benin: Lieutenant Colonel Gilbert Edah’s life-saving advice on how to survive

- Publicité-

As Benin has been shaken by several tragedies, notably in Glazoué and Ina, the Agence Béninoise de Protection Civile (ABPC) is calling for vigilance. Lieutenant Colonel Gilbert Edah offers practical recommendations to increase your chances of survival in the event of drowning or a water-related accident.

The string of recent tragedies in the country is alarming. In both Glazoué and Ina, lives were cut short by accidents where water was an aggravating factor. To prevent further losses, Lieutenant Colonel Gilbert Edah, a senior official at the ABPC, reminds people of simple but crucial actions that can save lives.

“As soon as a person is deprived of oxygen for more than 7 or 8 minutes, their chances of survival are very low. The entire respiratory, nervous, and circulatory systems shut down,” he explains.

According to him, every second counts when facing the risk of drowning. The first reflex is to move away from the danger zone if you can swim.

Simple actions that save lives

For non-swimmers, it’s recommended to cling to any fixed object available, such as a tree, a pole, or even part of a vehicle. The example in Ina shows that the crashed 4×4 remained visible and allowed some people to climb onto its roof to wait for help.

Beyond emergency measures in the water, the lieutenant colonel stresses the importance of caution beforehand. “If a bridge is submerged or the water is overflowing, don’t take any risks. Turn back or wait for the level to drop”, he warns. Trying to cross anyway, he says, amounts to exposing yourself to a fatal outcome.

With the heavy rains approaching, these guidelines take on their full meaning. Every year, similar accidents plunge families into mourning due to a lack of vigilance or knowledge of the right actions.