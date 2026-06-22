DRC: the Catholic Church firmly rejects any proposed constitutional revision.

The debate on the future of institutions in the Democratic Republic of Congo has reached a new level of tension. Following a three-day roundtable concluded on Saturday, June 20, 2026, the National Episcopal Conference of Congo (Cenco) issued an unequivocal statement opposing any changes or modifications to the current Constitution.

The Catholic bishops, after hearing from experts, constitutionalists, as well as representatives from both the majority and the opposition, categorically rejected the reform efforts put forward by the ruling power.

“We see neither the necessity nor the urgency nor the opportunity for a change to the Constitution,” stated Monsignor Donatien Nshole, the general secretary of Cenco, while reading the final communiqué.

The Specter of Balkanization and Civil War

Far from being a mere principled stance, the high ecclesiastical hierarchy outlined the major perils facing the country in the event of institutional forcing. In a nation already deeply scarred by decades of armed conflict, the bishops fear that this initiative could serve as a detonator for a new major crisis.

The institution warns that any forced passage carries enormous risks, explicitly citing the danger of balkanization of the DRC and the outbreak of a civil war, exacerbated by political rivalries with strong ethnic and tribal connotations.

In light of this critical trajectory, Cenco directly challenged the head of state, Félix Tshisekedi, solemnly calling on him to honor his constitutional oath to respect and defend the fundamental law.

The religious leaders also urged the entire clergy to relay this message to the faithful, while announcing upcoming civic actions.

A Statement from Civil Society Facing the “Climate of Terror”

In response to latent accusations of political bias, Cenco sought to clarify its position. Monsignor Nshole reaffirmed that the Church does not align itself with the political opposition but acts as a major player in civil society, guided by respect for constitutional order and the pursuit of lasting peace.

He reminded that while the sacred text of the Republic provides its own mechanisms for modification, it also contains intangible locks that should not be unlocked.

The general secretary of the episcopal conference further intensified his tone by condemning the methods of the presidential majority to impose its agenda. The cleric denounced the establishment of a “climate of terror against dissenting voices,” including within the ranks of the ruling camp itself.

A strong alarm signal sent to the Congolese people, urged to “stand up” to take their destiny into their own hands before the future of the country is irreparably jeopardized.