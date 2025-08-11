Drama in Zogbodomey: a man dies under the blows of three private security agents

BY COUNTRIES
Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
Société
In the Onab forest, located in the Zoukou district, a simple bodily need turned into a tragic nightmare. A man, seeking some respite in nature, was targeted by three private security agents, who, without any verification, were convinced he was a teak wood trafficker.

Without warning, these agents violently attacked him. Badly injured, the victim was quickly taken to the Zogbodomey hospital. But, alas, the battle for his life was lost: he died from his injuries.

Alerted, law enforcement officials immediately opened an investigation. Two of the three implicated agents have been arrested and taken into custody, while the third is actively sought after, reports Africaho.

This tragedy is not an isolated case. Let’s recall that in northern Benin, a similar tragedy occurred on the night of July 19 to 20, 2025. A security guard, by mistake, shot a father who had come to treat his child at the Ndali hospital. The victim, a middle school teacher, was cut down under circumstances as brutal as they were unjust, according to the local radio station Sutiisua Fm.

