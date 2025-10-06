Digital sextortion: CNIN warns about AI-generated videos used by scammers

The National Center for Digital Investigations (CNIN) warns the public about a new wave of sextortion observed in recent days in Benin.

According to the center, a large number of compromising videos shared on social media are now artificially created using artificial intelligence (AI), without the real involvement of the people whose images are used.

CNIN reminds that victims have legal remedies and that any complaint filed exposes the creators and distributors of such content to legal action. Thus, sharing a falsified video amounts to taking part in the offense, with the same consequences in court.

Prevention tips

Faced with this growing phenomenon, the center urges the public to adopt vigilant habits: avoid sharing personal photos with strangers, don’t click on suspicious links, and don’t spread compromising content.

For people facing blackmail attempts, CNIN advises staying calm and not giving in to pressure from cybercriminals. Victims are encouraged to pursue legal action by sending their complaint directly by email to: [email protected].

With this warning, CNIN reaffirms its determination to fight new forms of cybercrime that exploit artificial intelligence to manipulate and harm.