BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Company image/svg+xml Cryptocurrencies: A Fake Statement Attributed to the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Benin

Cryptocurrencies: A Fake Statement Attributed to the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Benin

Company
By Angèle M. ADANLE
Update:
1 min.
Alerte
Alerte
- Publicité-

In a new attempted scam targeting Beninese citizens, a false communique allegedly signed by the Ministry of Economy and Finance is currently circulating on WhatsApp and other social networks. It announces the opening of so-called cryptocurrency investment sessions by the Beninese government.

The document, dated July 26, 2025, uses the name and signature of State Minister Romuald Wadagni in an attempt to appear authentic. It invites citizens to send their ID, phone number, and financial information via a WhatsApp number. A procedure that does not match any official administrative standard.

This kind of message is part of a phishing strategy, aimed at fraudulently collecting personal and banking data of citizens for malicious purposes.

A clear usurpation to deceive the population

Several factors help identify the fake:

  • The proposed communication channel (WhatsApp) is non-institutional.
  • The request to send sensitive data is a common practice of scammers.
  • No mention of this initiative appears on the official website of the Ministry of Economy (www.finances.bj) or in government press releases.

Citizens are invited to be vigilant and never send their personal information via unofficial channels. Any genuine public initiative would be relayed by public service media, private media, or institutional platforms.

The Ministry of Economy and Finance reassures that it has not launched any cryptocurrency investment program. In case of doubt, internet users are advised to verify information with the communications services of the ministry or relevant authorities in matters of cybercrime.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Benin

Benin: The city hall of Porto Novo demands 3 billion from the 2nd deputy mayor in a land fraud case

Benin

Benin – Entrance exams for universities: here are the key dates for the academic year 2025–2026

Benin

Beninese nationality: three Afro-descendants receive their first official attestations

Benin

Devastating fire at the Bohicon market: the town hall stands with the affected female traders

Benin

Benin: five constitutional court advisors decorated in the National Order

Benin

Parakou: Fire in a fuel depot, several houses affected

Benin

Benin – Peregrine Falcon 2025: 260 suspects arrested, ghettos dismantled and massive seizures

Benin

Conversation at the Marina: President Talon faces the youth this Monday

Benin

Presidential 2026: Céna makes a first breach in the electoral calendar

Niger

In the face of challenges and difficulties, Tiani invites Nigerians to read the Quran.

VIEW ALL FEEDS