Cryptocurrencies: A Fake Statement Attributed to the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Benin

- Publicité-

In a new attempted scam targeting Beninese citizens, a false communique allegedly signed by the Ministry of Economy and Finance is currently circulating on WhatsApp and other social networks. It announces the opening of so-called cryptocurrency investment sessions by the Beninese government.

The document, dated July 26, 2025, uses the name and signature of State Minister Romuald Wadagni in an attempt to appear authentic. It invites citizens to send their ID, phone number, and financial information via a WhatsApp number. A procedure that does not match any official administrative standard.

This kind of message is part of a phishing strategy, aimed at fraudulently collecting personal and banking data of citizens for malicious purposes.

A clear usurpation to deceive the population

Several factors help identify the fake:

The proposed communication channel (WhatsApp) is non-institutional.

The request to send sensitive data is a common practice of scammers.

No mention of this initiative appears on the official website of the Ministry of Economy (www.finances.bj) or in government press releases.

Citizens are invited to be vigilant and never send their personal information via unofficial channels. Any genuine public initiative would be relayed by public service media, private media, or institutional platforms.

The Ministry of Economy and Finance reassures that it has not launched any cryptocurrency investment program. In case of doubt, internet users are advised to verify information with the communications services of the ministry or relevant authorities in matters of cybercrime.