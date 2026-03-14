Crisis within the LD party: Tebè sees in Yayi’s resignation a forewarning of tensions to come

As a guest on a local web radio, Expérience Tebè offered his take on the crisis shaking the Les Démocrates party. The president of the Mouvement Populaire de Libération believes that the health reasons cited by Thomas Boni Yayi do not tell the whole truth about the motivations for his resignation.



Speaking on a Beninese web radio, Expérience Tebè spoke frankly about the internal crisis facing the Les Démocrates party. For him, Boni Yayi’s resignation goes far beyond the official explanations related to the health of the former head of state.

According to Expérience Tebè, Boni Yayi is not fundamentally the cause of the party’s difficulties. He places the problem at a deeper level. He mentions a recurring incapacity of Beninese political actors to build lasting unity together. Internal rivalries, leadership battles, and the primacy of personal interests over those of the collective would have gradually undermined the party’s cohesion.

The political actor also stresses what he considers the opportunistic motivation of many militants. According to him, a portion, if not the majority, of the party’s leaders and supporters joined the movement with the hope of obtaining elective positions.

As long as this perspective seemed realistic, tensions remained contained. The situation has now changed after the party’s successive failures in the various elections. The lack of results and of clear political prospects will only cause some actors to lose interest, opening the way to future crises that are more open and harder to manage.

For Expérience Tebè, these tensions were inevitable and bound to worsen with the new political reality.

In this reading, Boni Yayi’s resignation appears to be a preemptive decision. Aware, according to Tebè, of the scale of the crises to come and of the difficulty of managing them in a context of generalized disillusionment, the former president would have chosen to withdraw before the situation got out of hand.

An exit presented as a way to avoid bearing alone the weight of an inevitable implosion since the party no longer presents any stake for its members.