CRIET: 265 million CFA francs seized, the Beninese public treasury awaiting a judicial decision

The Beninese Treasury could soon grow richer by 265 million FCFA, if the judge of the judgment chamber of the Court of Repression of Economic Crimes and Terrorism (CRIET) follows the requisitions of the public prosecutor.

The case concerns four Nigerien nationals arrested by the republican police for illicit transport of cash in the UEMOA area. A search of their luggage uncovered the incriminated sum.

According to the provisions of the Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO), any transport of cash amounting to or exceeding 10 million FCFA between UEMOA member countries must be declared to the customs authorities. This measure is part of the regional framework to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.

Offenders may be subject to sanctions provided by the legislation harmonized within the Union.

Defendants’ version and requisitions

In court, the main defendant explained that he had collected these funds from relatives during Ramadan for commercial resupplying in Benin.

The public prosecutor, on the other hand, considers this approach to be a blatant violation of monetary and customs regulations.

In his requisitions, the substitute of the special prosecutor demanded:

acknowledgment of non-declaration of cash and money laundering;

a 24 month suspended prison sentence;

the confiscation of the 265 million FCFA in favor of the Beninese state.

The verdict is expected on October 13, 2025.