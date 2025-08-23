Cotonou: Resumption of the trial of Alofa and Amoussou, accused of the alleged murder of Pierre Urbain Dangnivo

- Publicité-

Suspended since April 25th, the trial of Codjo Cossi Alofa and Donatien Amoussou will resume this Tuesday, August 26th, 2025 before the Cotonou court.

The two men are being pursued in the case of the alleged murder of Pierre Urbain Dangnivo, a senior official in the Ministry of Finance, who has been missing since August 17th, 2010.

The investigation opened at the time led to the arrest of the two accused as well as the discovery of a body, which the victim’s family has always contested as being that of Dangnivo.

Since then, the judicial procedure got bogged down in a series of suspensions, twists, and procedural defects without any verdict being rendered.

After over 14 years of pretrial detention, the resumption of this trial sparks both hope and questions. Amid the family’s expectations, public pressure, and judicial stakes, the outcome of this extraordinary saga remains uncertain.