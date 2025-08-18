BY COUNTRIES
Cotonou: a suspicious package leads to the arrest of two alleged traffickers

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
Un véhicule de la police républicaine
Véhicule de la police républicaine . @Présidence du Bénin
In the fight against transnational illicit trafficking, the increased vigilance of transport agents has once again paid off. On Wednesday, August 13, 2025, a suspicious package was discovered in a traveler’s luggage at a bus station of a travel company in Cotonou, reported Africaho.

Alerted around 5 pm, the 5th district police station immediately dispatched a team to the site. After verification, the police proceeded to identify and arrest two men, both of Beninese nationality and residing in Adjarra. They were preparing to travel to a capital city in the hinterland with ten packages made up of clothes and other personal effects.

The thorough search of their luggage revealed a concerning arsenal:

  • a CAL 9 brand automatic pistol,
  • four (04) packages of Indian hemp,
  • two Indian hemp grinders,
  • three WE TOP branded paper packages, intended for packaging the drug for sale.

After informing the Public Prosecutor, the police led the suspects to their home in Adjarra for a search, which ended in failure. The two individuals will now have to answer for their actions before the law.

The investigations continue in order to trace the origin and destination of these seized items, as well as any networks involved in this transnational trafficking.

