Cotonou: 18 people arrested for defecating in public

- Publicité-

In Benin, the Republican Police on Thursday arrested eighteen individuals for relieving themselves in public places.

The operation, led by the precinct of the 5th arrondissement, covered several major thoroughfares of the economic capital, notably Boulevard des Armées, Avenue Steinmetz and the paved road of the Charles Guillot public primary school in Zongo. The initiative is part of a municipal policy aimed at preserving urban hygiene and improving residents’ quality of life.

According to authorities, these acts are not only an attack on sanitation but also an “aesthetic disturbance of public order.” The people arrested were transferred to the Brigade de Protection du Littoral et de la Lutte contre la Pollution (BPLP), which is responsible for carrying out the corresponding judicial procedure.

This operation marks the launch of a combined awareness and enforcement campaign. The Republican Police is calling on citizens to adopt responsible behavior to preserve the cleanliness of public spaces and collective dignity