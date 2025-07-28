BY COUNTRIES
Benin

Conversation at the Marina: President Talon faces the youth this Monday

Policy
Par Edouard Djogbénou
Mis à jour:
Moins de 1 min.de temps de lecture
Patrice Talon, président de la République depuis le 6 avril 2016
An unprecedented meeting will take place this Monday, July 28, 2025, at the Palais de la Marina’s people’s hall. President Patrice Talon will host the Beninese youth there for a direct exchange about the reforms implemented since 2016 and the challenges they are facing.

The event, touted as a significant moment for dialogue, will bring together youths from various political and social backgrounds. The objective: to listen to their concerns, discuss the ongoing projects, and enhance the understanding of the crucial reforms initiated for the benefit of the younger population.

“It’s about taking stock, explaining, but also gathering,” whispers a source close to the organizing committee, reports Les4vérités. On the table, sensitive topics: employment, vocational training, entrepreneurship, citizenship, and the political participation of young people.

In the margins of the President’s speech, open speaking times will be available. Advocacies could thus be formulated by certain representatives of the youth, in what is hoped to be a constructive atmosphere.

The meeting, which comes less than a year before the 2026 presidential election, is seen by some observers as a strategic moment in consolidating dialogue between the government and the youth, often viewed as critical but also hopeful.

