Controversy over the cost of the Sèmè-Podji-Porto-Novo road: Mitokpè attacks, Ayadji counterattacks

The Minister-Counselor for Infrastructure and Living Environment, Jacques Ayadji, delivered a strong response to criticisms from the opposition party Les Démocrates regarding the perceived excessive cost of the Sèmè-Podji-Porto-Novo road.

This was on Tuesday, June 3, during a public conference held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Cotonou. It all started with a Facebook post from Guy Mitokpè, the National Secretary for Communication of the party “Les Démocrates,” who sarcastically asked, “One km of highway at more than 6 billion CFA francs in Benin… is it the road to heaven?”

A statement that did not go unnoticed, to which Jacques Ayadji firmly replied: “It’s not up to Guy to talk about infrastructure. (…) He doesn’t know what he’s talking about.”

The cost of a kilometer: a technical equation

During his conference, Ayadji strongly contested the validity of reasoning based on a simple cost per kilometer. “What kind of debate can you have with someone who thinks the cost per kilometer is a relevant value?“

The minister-counselor explained that the technical constraints vary according to the sections: swampy areas, deep excavations, complex embankments… all factors that increase the bill.

He cited, for example, the 3 kilometers of swampy areas on the route, requiring heavy earthworks and embankments. “Maybe if they come to power, they’ll build a road on the material we’re evacuating, and the road won’t last.“

The cost of bridges, the major oversight?

Regarding the construction of the bridge at the entrance of Porto-Novo, criticized by Les Démocrates as a budgetary pretext, Jacques Ayadji is categorical: “Saying the road costs 15 billion/km by dividing 150 billion by 10 is a gross error.“

According to him, more than 50 billion are allocated to the construction of two 402-meter-long bridges, including the demolition of old structures, a particularly costly project. The future bridge will allow boats to pass between Nigeria and Benin, enhancing regional connectivity.

Finally, Jacques Ayadji expressed his desire for an in-depth debate on infrastructure issues: “I am desperately looking for opposition, but I can’t find any. The people need it,” he stated.