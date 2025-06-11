GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
"Congress is bankrupting America", Elon Musk

Par Edouard Djogbénou
La société Starlink d’Elon Musk
It’s a thunderous reversal, unexpected even for the keenest observers in Washington. Elon Musk, an iconic figure of Silicon Valley and until now an ambivalent but influential ally of the Trump administration, has literally exploded on X against a pillar of the Republican camp’s political agenda.

Just days after his departure from the DOGE (Department of Government Energy), Elon Musk spilled the beans: “I can’t take it anymore. Congress is bankrupting America.”

The billionaire took direct aim at the massive budget bill backed by Donald Trump and his allies on Capitol Hill. He accuses the promoters of the text of betraying the interests of the American people and driving the country straight into a wall.

And Musk didn’t stop at criticism: “Next November, we’ll send back all the politicians who betrayed the American people.”

A political… and personal break

The divorce between Elon Musk and the Trump clan seems finalized. Nothing has been confirmed, but the tensions seem to have spilled beyond the institutional framework.

Behind the scenes, Musk reportedly holds a stubborn grudge against several figures of the administration, notably Peter Navarro, whom he publicly called a “moron.” He also blames the White House for several decisions hostile to his economic interests:

  • The exclusion of xAI from a federal contract in favor of OpenAI,
  • The end of the tax credit for electric vehicles,
  • And finally, the “big and beautiful bill,” the last nail in the coffin of an already fractured alliance.

This spectacular distancing could very well reshuffle the cards on the right. The support (or opposition) of a man like Musk is not trivial. Techno-messianic for some, unpredictable libertarian for others, he remains an opinion-maker among the conservative electorate, especially among the young and entrepreneurs.

As the race for the 2026 midterms promises to be stormy, Elon Musk’s declaration of war on the Trumpist wing of the Republican Party could initiate a new chapter in the ideological battle raging across America.

