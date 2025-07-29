BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Company image/svg+xml Comlan Hugues Sossoukpè Case: the trial hasn't started, his lawyer denounces his isolation

Comlan Hugues Sossoukpè Case: the trial hasn’t started, his lawyer denounces his isolation

Company
By Angèle M. ADANLE
Update:
1 min.
L'activiste béninois Comlan Hugues Sossoukpè arrêté à Lomé et extradé vers Cotonou
L'activiste béninois Comlan Hugues Sossoukpè arrêté à Lomé et extradé vers Cotonou
- Publicité-

Fourteen days after being placed under judicial control at the civil prison of Ouidah, Beninese journalist Comlan Hugues Sossoukpè still has not seen the start of his judicial investigation. His lawyer, Me Barnabé Gbago, laments his isolation and denounces the silence of the investigating judge in such a sensitive case.

The judicial silence is beginning to weigh heavy in the Comlan Hugues Sossoukpè case. Arrested in Abidjan on July 10, extradited to Cotonou, and presented to the prosecutor on the 14th of the same month, the Beninese journalist has been detained for two weeks without any action being taken, according to the remarks from his lawyer, Me Barnabé Gbago.

The counsel visited the civil prison of Ouidah this Friday, July 25th to meet his client. He came out with concerns. “Comlan Hugues Sossoukpè is in isolation in his cell, without a radio, he is cut off from the world,” he lamented in an interview given to Bip radio.

Despite this isolation, the lawyer assures that his client “keeps his spirits high”. Only his brother has been able to visit him since his incarceration.

Isolation, uncertainty, and heavy accusations

Yet, no legal provisions compel judges to initiate an instruction within a specific time frame. “Everything depends on the pace of the investigating judge,” acknowledges Me Gbago. A margin left to the discretion of the justice system, but that becomes a concern when it touches on fundamental freedoms.

Comlan Hugues Sossoukpè is pursued for serious charges including apology for terrorism, incitement to rebellion, incitement to hatred and violence, and harassment by electronic means.

- Publicité-

While waiting for the initiation of the investigation, his lawyer hopes for an acceleration of the process to allow the defense to express itself on the substance of the case. For him, the isolation in which the journalist is kept is a major concern for his relatives and his lawyers.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Benin

Benin: This 10-year-old girl pleading for Patrice Talon’s mercy for her parents

Benin

Benin: Candide Azannaï takes on a promise made by Talon to the youth

Burkina Faso

Death of Alino Faso in Ivory Coast: Ouagadougou refers to it as a murder and demands immediate explanations

Benin

Benin: A soldier in front of the CRIET for misappropriating 12 million FCFA transferred by mistake

Benin

Arrest of Hugues Sossoukpè: Ivorian deputy Antoine Assalé Tiémoko denounces a “serious violation of international law”

Benin

2026 Presidential Election in Benin: Patrice Talon Outlines the Profile of His Future Successor

Benin

Birth of “The 3rd Voice” in Benin: a political dynamism driven by the youth and pluralistic opposition

Benin

Benin – Building collapse: death of the apprentice mason, the owner arrested

Benin

Building collapse in Togbin: a complaint filed against the owner

Benin

Benin – August 1, 2025: arrival of the Ivorian troop for the military parade

VIEW ALL FEEDS