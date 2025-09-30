CNHU-HKM de Cotonou: Patrice Talon appoints the members of the new board of directors

The President of the Republic, Patrice Talon, signed a decree on September 10, 2025 appointing the new members of the Board of Directors of the Centre national hospitalier et universitaire Hubert Koutoukou Maga (CNHU-HKM) in Cotonou.

The measure, made public on Friday, September 26, aims to strengthen the governance of this flagship hospital.

The board is composed of seven individuals appointed to a renewable three-year term. It is responsible for defining the hospital’s strategic direction, approving budgets, overseeing financial management, approving activity programs and ensuring overall oversight of operations in line with the government’s health policies.

Enagnon Pétas Akogbéto, representative of the Ministry of Health, was appointed chair of the Board of Directors.

The other appointed members are:

Cyrielle Ahouandogbo Perrot (representative of the Presidency of the Republic)

Aristide Aboyi Edah Sohou (representing the Ministry of Economy and Finance)

Ulrich Bidossessi Vodouhé (representing the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research)

Victorin Vidjanagni Honvoh (representing the Ministry of Labor and Public Service)

Anges Paterne Amoussouga (representing the Cotonou municipality)

Michel Armand Fiogbé (representative of the hospital’s medical commission)

This new team will be responsible for steering the hospital over the coming years, in a context where quality of care, resource management and institutional oversight are more than ever at the center of national health priorities.