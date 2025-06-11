GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
World

Club World Cup: a supercomputer predicts the winner

Football
Par Romaric Déguénon
Mis à jour:
1 min.de temps de lecture
Le trophée de la Coupe du monde des clubs
Le trophée de la Coupe du monde des clubs @AFP
A few days before the kickoff of the FIFA Club World Cup, a supercomputer has taken a shot at predictions. And the machine sees Benfica crowned world champion, following a final played against Manchester City, while Chelsea exits the tournament in the first round.

The expanded version of the FIFA Club World Cup starts this Sunday in the United States. Thirty-two teams will participate in this new format, inspired by the World Cup. Chelsea and Manchester City will represent the Premier League, as champions of the Champions League in 2021 and 2023 respectively. Both have already won the Club World Cup in its old format.

But this time, according to a simulation conducted by BoyleSports’ supercomputer, the English clubs won’t reach the top. Manchester City is expected to navigate the knockout rounds, defeating the likes of Real Madrid, Inter Milan, and Juventus, but will lose 2-1 in the final to Benfica Lisbon. Chelsea, on the other hand, will be eliminated early, failing to confirm their status as former champions.

A prediction that is sure to spark debate, as Pep Guardiola hopes to add another world title to his impressive record and the Blues seek to make a comeback on the international stage.

