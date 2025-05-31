GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
Champions League: PSG crush Inter Milan to claim first-ever title

Football
PSG right-back Achraf Hakimi
PSG right-back Achraf Hakimi @PSI
With a brace from Golden Boy 2025 nominee Désiré Doué, PSG dismantled Inter Milan 5–0 on Saturday night in the Champions League final. It was a dominant and well-deserved victory for the Parisians, who have now won the competition for the first time in their history.

PSG are officially on top of Europe. The French giants secured the 2024–2025 Champions League title after thrashing Inter Milan in the final. Facing the Nerazzurri at Munich’s Allianz Arena, the Rouge & Bleu delivered a commanding performance, leaving no doubt with a 5–0 win.

From the start, Luis Enrique’s side overwhelmed the Italians, who looked uncharacteristically helpless. Sparked by an early breakthrough from Achraf Hakimi, PSG’s attacking momentum never slowed, with goals from Désiré Doué (twice), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Senny Mayulu completing the rout.

It’s a historic achievement for the Parisian club, who also clinched the Ligue 1 title and the Coupe de France this season, completing a memorable treble. Celebrations are sure to erupt across the French capital in the days to come.

West Africa
Southern Africa
Central Africa
East Africa
Maghreb

