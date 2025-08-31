BY COUNTRIES
Europe

Champions League: Luis Enrique believes in another PSG title

Soccer
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
Luis Enrique, entraineur du PSG
Luis Enrique, entraineur du PSG @AFP
Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique has expressed confidence in his team’s chances of retaining the Champions League title this season.

Since taking over last summer, the Spaniard delivered the capital club’s first European crown, outclassing Inter Milan in the final. A historic victory that capped an exceptional year, also marked by triumphs in Ligue 1, the French Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup.

With the new campaign, which kicks off in September, approaching, Luis Enrique is aiming high:

“In terms of titles — the Champions League, Ligue 1, the French Cup, or others — we want to be ready to fight on all fronts,” he told UEFA’s official website.
“We all believe we have what it takes to win them and repeat our feat. It would be a spectacular way to write a new chapter in the club’s history.”

Buoyed by its triumphant season, PSG heads into the 2025/26 Champions League as the defending champion… and the team to beat.

