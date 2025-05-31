GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
Champions League: Emmanuel Macron reacts to PSG’s historic triumph

Football
Par Romaric Déguénon
Moins de 1 min.de temps de lecture
Emmanuel Macron
Emmanuel Macron @ afp. Ludovic MARIN
PSG’s long-awaited Champions League victory—the first in the club’s history—has drawn congratulations from across France, including a message from President Emmanuel Macron.

Long considered a perennial contender, Paris Saint-Germain finally secured European glory with a resounding 5–0 win over Inter Milan on Saturday night. The victory capped off a historic treble for the Rouge & Bleu, marking a landmark season for the club.

The win sparked widespread celebrations on social media, with French fans and public figures hailing the team’s achievement. Among them, President Emmanuel Macron shared his reaction on his official X account (formerly Twitter) following the final.

“Champion, my brother! A glorious day for PSG! Bravo, we’re all proud. Tonight, Paris is the capital of Europe,” he posted.

