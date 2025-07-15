BY COUNTRIES
Cameroon: Paul Biya appoints Vice-Admiral Joseph Fouda as Special Advisor to the Presidency

Par Angèle M. ADANLE
With less than three months to go before the presidential election scheduled for October 12, 2025, Cameroonian President Paul Biya signed, on Tuesday, July 15, a decree appointing Vice-Admiral Joseph Fouda to the position of Special Advisor to the Presidency of the Republic. This strategic decision comes as the head of state, in power for more than four decades, announced his candidacy for another term.

Presidential decree No. 2025/311 of July 15, 2025, officially appoints Vice-Admiral Joseph Fouda as Special Advisor to the Presidency of the Republic of Cameroon.

This high-ranking member of the Defense Forces, hitherto discreet, thus joins the exclusive circle of close collaborators of President Paul Biya at a politically sensitive time.

A military profile to strengthen the presidential setup?

According to the decree signed by the head of state, Joseph Fouda will benefit from all the advantages related to his new duties in accordance with current regulations. The decision was published under emergency procedures and will be inserted in the Official Gazette in French and English.

The appointment of the Vice-Admiral takes place in a context marked by intense political activity at the top of the State. At 92 years old, Paul Biya recently confirmed his candidacy for the upcoming presidential election scheduled for October 12, 2025, sparking renewed debate over the length of his reign and prospects for transition within the regime.

Joseph Fouda, a respected figure within the army, thus joins the Presidency with a still unknown roadmap, but potentially linked to the security and political issues of this pivotal period.

