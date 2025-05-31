GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
Brazil: Carlo Ancelotti reflects on his departure from Real Madrid

Football
Par Romaric Déguénon
1 min.de temps de lecture
Carlo Ancelotti @AFP
Carlo Ancelotti @AFP
Brazil’s national team coach, Carlo Ancelotti, has spoken out about his departure from Real Madrid following what many considered a disappointing season. The Italian manager revealed that Madrid’s early exit from the Champions League was the key factor that triggered his dismissal from the Spanish giants.

In an interview with Marca, the former Real Madrid boss explained that the club’s elimination in the quarterfinals at the hands of Arsenal marked a turning point. “After the draw against Arsenal, we had a serious discussion with the board. The results weren’t up to expectations, and our style of play was lacking as well. It was time to make a decision,” he said.

That European setback, combined with a trophyless season — with Real falling short in La Liga, the Copa del Rey, the Spanish Super Cup, and the Champions League — ultimately sealed the fate of the club’s most decorated coach.

“The team wasn’t in good shape, and we agreed it was better for Real to start a new cycle, and for me to look ahead to Brazil,” added Ancelotti, now at the helm of the Seleção. The season was further marred by four defeats to arch-rivals Barcelona, including two in the league and two in cup finals — the defining low points of a campaign to forget for Los Blancos.

Since then, the club has turned the page, appointing Xabi Alonso as head coach, while Ancelotti prepares to take on a new challenge on the international stage.

