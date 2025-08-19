Borgou: Over 570 kg of counterfeit drugs intercepted at Tchikandou

- Publicité-

On the night of August 12 to 13, 2025, around 4 a.m., a team from the Tchikandou border police station, in the Borgou department, thwarted a major smuggling operation.

A convoy of six motorcycles heavily loaded with banned goods, including a considerable amount of fake medicines, was intercepted. The Republican Police, being informed, reported the incidents on its digital platforms.

Faced with the law enforcement’s setup, the drivers abandoned their vehicles and fled. On-site inventory revealed a varied cargo, including notably: 176.5 kg of unauthorized veterinary products; 400.9 kg of counterfeit pharmaceutical products; 40 injectable solutions; boxes of Diclofenac, Analgin, and other counterfeit medicines; cosmetic products and traditional pharmacopoeia items; clothing, fashion accessories, school supplies, and necessities; electronic equipment such as flashlights, Bluetooth players, solar panels.