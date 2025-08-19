BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Company image/svg+xml Borgou: Over 570 kg of counterfeit drugs intercepted at Tchikandou

Borgou: Over 570 kg of counterfeit drugs intercepted at Tchikandou

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Un véhicule de la police républicaine
Véhicule de la police républicaine . @Présidence du Bénin
- Publicité-

On the night of August 12 to 13, 2025, around 4 a.m., a team from the Tchikandou border police station, in the Borgou department, thwarted a major smuggling operation.

A convoy of six motorcycles heavily loaded with banned goods, including a considerable amount of fake medicines, was intercepted. The Republican Police, being informed, reported the incidents on its digital platforms.

Faced with the law enforcement’s setup, the drivers abandoned their vehicles and fled. On-site inventory revealed a varied cargo, including notably: 176.5 kg of unauthorized veterinary products; 400.9 kg of counterfeit pharmaceutical products; 40 injectable solutions; boxes of Diclofenac, Analgin, and other counterfeit medicines; cosmetic products and traditional pharmacopoeia items; clothing, fashion accessories, school supplies, and necessities; electronic equipment such as flashlights, Bluetooth players, solar panels.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Benin

Malanville: a passenger apprehended with 790 cartons of tramadol on board a bus

Benin

Benin – Nigeria: Memorandums signed to strengthen integration…

Benin

Benin: a well digger dies in an accident on a construction site in Bohicon

Benin

Glazoué Accident: STM Company expresses its compassion and calls for unity in prayer

Benin

Presidential 2026: Cautious Victor Topanou sketches the profile of Benin’s future president

Benin

Benin: Prospective teachers called to confirm their availability for 2025-2026

Benin

Benin: Boni Yayi at the scene of the Glazoué tragedy, calls for solidarity with the families of the victims

Mali

Mali: Former Prime Minister Choguel Maïga Imprisoned

Mali

Colonial memory rekindled by the movie “Reparations: The Colonial Debt”

Benin

Benin: postponement of the Constitutional Court hearings of August 19 and 21, 2025

VIEW ALL FEEDS