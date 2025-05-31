GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
Benoît Dègla on the electoral code: a governance deal between opposition and ruling coalition not off the table

Benoît Dègla on the electoral code: a governance deal between opposition and ruling coalition not off the table

Politics
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.
Appearing on Le Grand Rendez-vous de l’actualité, during the “En toute franchise” segment on Canal 3 Bénin, MP and political bureau member of the Republican Bloc, Benoît Dègla, commented on the current dynamics surrounding the selection of the presidential ticket for the 2026 elections.

Speaking to journalist Christian Adandedjan, the lawmaker confirmed that discussions have indeed begun, even though no formal meetings have taken place yet.

Asked about internal talks within the Republican Bloc, Dègla acknowledged that things are starting to shift. He stressed, however, that no names have been put forward so far. “No formal meeting has taken place yet,” he stated, before adding: “But there’s movement, and that shows the wheels are turning.”

Beyond the internal deliberations of the Republican Bloc, Benoît Dègla emphasized that the new electoral code, by allowing for governance agreements, paves the way for unprecedented partnerships—even between parties from the ruling coalition and segments of the opposition.

“The electoral reform, as it stands today—especially with the introduction of governance agreements—encourages political actors to move beyond the old patterns of systematic confrontation. It opens the door to cross-cutting alliances built on a shared vision rather than rigid allegiance to the majority or the opposition,” the MP said.

His remarks hint at a potential softening of traditional political divides. Within the framework of the current institutional rules, a strategic understanding could emerge between historically opposing forces, in the interest of a more collaborative governance.

The governance agreement, introduced under the new electoral code, is a provision that allows political parties to enter into a formal deal before the legislative elections, committing to govern together in the event of victory.

