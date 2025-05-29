Benjamin Netanyahu appears in court for fraud charges, denies all accusations

- Publicité-

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared in court on Wednesday as part of his ongoing trial on charges of corruption, fraud, and breach of trust.

Now 75, Netanyahu faces three separate cases, including allegations of receiving luxury gifts and engaging in quid pro quo arrangements with media conglomerates.

The Israeli leader has categorically denied all accusations, denouncing the trial as a politically motivated “witch hunt” driven by rivals and a judiciary he claims is biased.

According to Netanyahu, the legal proceedings are aimed primarily at ending his long-standing political dominance, which began over a decade ago. Despite his legal troubles, he remains a polarizing yet pivotal figure in Israeli politics.