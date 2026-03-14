Benin: Yayi Boni unwavering in his decision to leave the Les Démocrates party

Thomas Boni Yayi has confirmed his decision to leave the presidency of the Les Démocrates party. The former head of state informed a delegation of political leaders who visited his home, according to information reported by RFI.



The former president of the Republic, Thomas Boni Yayi, reaffirmed his decision to step down from leading the Les Démocrates party. The information was confirmed following a meeting held with a delegation from the party, hosted at his home on Tuesday, according to Radio France Internationale.

According to the elements relayed, the delegation hoped to convince the former head of state to reverse his decision. The discussions, however, would not have managed to sway his position. Boni Yayi would have remained determined to leave the party’s leadership, thus bringing an end to several days of internal speculation.

This confirmation comes as Les Démocrates are going through a turbulent period marked by crisis meetings and debates over the future of the political formation. The question of succession to the head of the party remains unresolved, in a context where internal balances are weakened.

No official communication from the party has yet specified the next steps following this decision, but Boni Yayi’s confirmation opens a new political sequence for the main opposition party in Benin.