Benin: why is Éric Houndété fighting to regain control of Les Démocrates?

He supported the ruling party’s candidate, was suspended from his own party, and then dismissed by the courts. Many believed Éric Houndété had played and lost. However, here he is reigniting the battle before the Court of Appeal in Cotonou, with a hearing set for June 18, 2026. Why is he so persistent? What does he really want? And if Houndété were to take control of the Democrats, would the party stay in opposition or switch to the movement of the new president Romuald Wadagni? Answers to these questions reveal something deeper than just a leadership quarrel. The very soul of Benin’s main opposition party is at stake.

To understand the crisis, we need to go back to the beginning. The Democrats is a political party in Benin, created in 2019 following a split from the Forces Cauris for an Emerging Benin, and officially recognized in 2020. In July 2019, after several dissentions that had caused him to lose the leadership of his former party, former president Thomas Boni Yayi, along with several others, founded “Les Démocrates” in political opposition to the management of President Patrice Talon.

Within this political party, Éric Houndété held a central position. As honorary president at the creation of the Democrats, Boni Yayi became the effective president in October 2023, succeeding Éric Houndété. In other words, Houndété had initially led the party before Yayi took over the reins.

The turning point came in early March 2026. Thomas Boni Yayi announced his withdrawal from the presidency of the Democrats, citing health reasons. His departure came at a difficult time for the party: it did not win any seats in the legislative elections on January 11 and will be absent from the presidential election on April 12, 2026, after the rejection of its candidate’s application.

Following this resignation, the party’s collegial leadership was entrusted to the vice-presidents. Éric Houndété became the first vice-president in charge of the interim, alongside Nourénou Atchadé as the second vice-president and Saliou Akadiri as the sixth vice-president.

But the calm did not last. On March 22, 2026, during a National Council meeting, the party replaced Houndété in the interim presidency with Nourénou Atchadé. A decision that Houndété refused to accept. He left the proceedings, and with several leaders, he took an action that would cause everything to explode.

On March 26, 2026, the same day the party had barely elected Atchadé, Houndété crossed the Rubicon. The interim president of the Democrats, Éric Houndété, officially took part in signing a Republican Pact supporting the candidacy of Romuald Wadagni, the successor to Patrice Talon. The event took place in the Majestic hall in Cotonou, in the presence of several political actors from different departments.

To justify his participation, Éric Houndété referred to a political commitment based on humanity, drawing on religious references, asserting that his political action has always been guided by social values. The party’s response was immediate. In a statement dated March 26, 2026, the political formation announced the suspension of Éric Houndété and 21 other leaders. The reason: their open support for the duo of the Romuald Wadagni–Mariam Chabi Talata movement, deemed contrary to the party’s rules.

The official reason: the party’s leadership had set a strict line of neutrality during the National Council on March 22, deciding not to support any candidate for the succession of Patrice Talon.

“No deal,” Houndété defends himself

The burning question is simple: Did Houndété negotiate something in exchange for his support of Wadagni? When asked about potential counteroffers, Éric Houndété insists on the absence of a political deal. He highlights an approach guided by conviction and the common good. The issue of positions, according to him, remains secondary.

On Bip Radio, he goes further in his justification. He dismisses any idea of a formal political agreement, citing a decision based on strategic logic and the very purpose of party engagement. “We don’t form a political party to take an opposition subscription. The goal of any opposition is to win power and exercise it,” he stated. A phrase that well summarizes his mindset but sounds to his opponents within the party like an admission of allegiance to the majority.

The justice says no… but Houndété persists

On April 29, 2026, the Cotonou court of first instance ruled. After several hearings marked by intense legal debates, the court ruled in favor of Nourénou Atchadé’s camp, confirming his legitimacy to lead the political formation. The dispute between the two leaders dates back to March 22, 2026, when Nourénou Atchadé was appointed president of the party during a National Council held at the Democrats’ headquarters in Cotonou. Éric Houndété, who was serving as interim president at the time, immediately rejected this appointment, deeming it contrary to the party’s internal rules.

Despite the judicial defeat, Houndété’s supporters hinted that they were considering the opportunity for an appeal. This option is now confirmed. The hearing is set for June 18, 2026, before the Court of Appeal in Cotonou for a new judicial confrontation.

The real question: opposition or movement?

This is where it gets complicated. If Houndété wins on appeal and regains control of the party, what would be the political line of the Democrats? Can a man who signed a pact of support for the elected president still credibly embody the opposition?

The official response from the Atchadé camp is clear. The Democrats confirmed on May 9, 2026, during an extraordinary National Council, their continued stance in political opposition. In the final statement, the party chaired by Nourénou Atchadé reminds that its opposition status has been registered with the Ministry of the Interior since April 26, 2022, and solemnly reaffirms its affiliation with political opposition.

But on Houndété’s side, the signals sent point elsewhere. Vice-president Saliou Akadiri justified the position in favor of Wadagni by citing the closure of the current political cycle, symbolized by the departure of Patrice Talon, arguing that the upcoming transition necessitated a reconfiguration of alliances and a renewed reading of political issues.

In plain terms, for the Houndété camp, the Talon era is over, and it is necessary to adapt to the new reality of power. This is not exactly the posture of an opposition preparing for an alternation.

This judicial showdown is thus much more than a personal dispute. Without deputies or mayors following the municipal and legislative elections on January 11, 2026, and with internal divergences continuing to escalate, the party’s future seems more uncertain than ever.

The hearing on June 18 will determine if Houndété can regain control. But the real question remains: even victorious before the judges, can he rebuild a credible opposition party after having supported the sitting president? Or would the Democrats, under his leadership, gradually slip into a facade of opposition, or even into the movement? The answer is anticipated not just by the Beninese, but also by the activists who once believed that this party was born to bring about change.