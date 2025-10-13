Benin: two appointments announced at the Council of Ministers on October 8

The Council of Ministers, meeting on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, ratified two appointments in key ministries aimed at strengthening the administrative structures of the sectors concerned.

At the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Mr. Thierry Olivier A. Akpamoli has been appointed Departmental Director of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries for Zou.

Meanwhile, at the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Mr. Thierry d’Almeida has been named Director General of the Sèmè City Institute of Technology and Innovation.

These appointments come amid institutional strengthening, less than six months before the national elections, and reflect the government’s intent to assert more focused governance in strategic sectors.