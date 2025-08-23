Benin: Trade Unions Advocate for the Refund of AME

- Publicité-

The situation of the Teaching Profession Aspirants (AME) remains at the heart of the concerns of the trade unions.

Gathered in front of the media on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, the general secretaries of three major centers, Anselme Amoussou (CSA-Benin), Moudachirou Bachabi (CGTB) and Appolinaire Affewé (UNSTB) have all advocated for the reclassification of the AME into Public Law Contractual Agents of the State (ACDPE) or State Civil Servants (FE).

According to Anselme Amoussou, the AME today represent an “indispensable link in the educational system” and deserve urgent measures to improve their working and living conditions. He called on the government to respect the commitments made, particularly the one related to their statutory integration.

For his part, Moudachirou Bachabi welcomed the recognition by the authorities of the crucial role of the aspirants in the education sector. However, he regrets that “the given word is still slow to translate into action”. As for Appolinaire Affewé, he reminded that the stability of the teaching staff requires a lasting security of the status of the AME, whose situation cannot indefinitely remain precarious.

The trade union confederations announce that they will continue their advocacy with the authorities so that the reclassification process, awaited for several years, is concretized as soon as possible.