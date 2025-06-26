BY COUNTRIES
Benin

Benin: the opposition trades the ANIP over the electoral list

Policy
Par Edouard Djogbénou
Mis à jour:
1 min.de temps de lecture
In the momentum of preparations for the 2026 general elections, the Framework for Consultation of Opposition Political Parties is intensifying its efforts. On Friday, June 13, 2025, a delegation led by Professor Eugène Azatassou was received by the Director General of the National Agency for the Identification of Persons (ANIP), Aristide Adjinakou.

This meeting aims to address concerns related to the reliability and transparency of the Computerized Electoral List (LEI), the cornerstone of the upcoming election. Professor Azatassou, a respected figure of the opposition, advocated for an electoral process based on trust, transparency, and fairness.

“We want to ensure that the electoral list update operations meet standards of neutrality and inclusivity. No citizen should be excluded or disadvantaged,” he emphasized, stressing the necessary vigilance in such a decisive electoral context.

In response, ANIP Director, Aristide Adjinakou, welcomed the approach of the Framework for Consultation, seeing it as a sign of democratic maturity. He assured the delegation of his institution’s commitment to work with all political actors, without exception, in strict compliance with current regulations.

Clarification on Circulating Rumors

Taking the opportunity, the Director General of ANIP formally denied certain information circulating on social networks, notably fraudulent links claiming to allow citizens to verify or change their polling center online.

“These are false information. No official link has been released by our services for this purpose at this stage. We invite the population to refer only to the authorized ANIP communication channels,” he clarified.

The meeting ended on a note of openness. The Framework for Consultation expressed its desire to strengthen technical and political dialogue with ANIP to ensure that all steps related to the electoral list are conducted inclusively, with active participation from the opposition.

