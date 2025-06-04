Benin: The movement of young democrats “Ô GAN XÔ” calls for mobilization for 2026

- Advertisement -

In a militant and resolutely committed atmosphere, the Movement of Young Democrats Ô GAN XÔ held its political launch this Saturday in Dekoungbé. It was a significant opportunity for its president, Prudence Tessi, to deliver a passionate speech calling on Beninese youth to rise for “a credible alternative” in 2026 against the Rupture regime.

On the occasion of the political launch of the Ô Gan Xô movement in Dèkoungbé, Prudence Tessi, president of the Dynamic of Young Democrats, delivered a vibrant and striking speech, a true call to mobilize Beninese youth against what he describes as a betrayal by the current power.

From the very beginning of his address, Prudence Tessi set the tone: this gathering was not intended for mere speaking, but for a firm denunciation and a desire for profound transformation. Addressing an engaged crowd, he condemned a regime that has become deaf, incapable of listening to the sufferings of its youth: “They talk to us about development, but in the neighborhoods, the streetlights remain off. In hospitals, mothers die for lack of the minimum. After university, our graduates sell SIM cards in booths. ”

Direct Criticisms Against the Government

Visibly upset with the current policy, the leader of Ô Gan Xô accuses the power of preferring “cement mixers to brains,” of having built infrastructures without social vision: “They signed contracts, but they tore up the social contract.” he hammered.

Going further, he rejects what he calls “the illusion of realism,” this political rhetoric that urges citizens to bow their heads. To this, Tessi responds: “Beninese youth are not realistic… they are revolutionary.”

The president of the dynamic Ô Gan Xô clearly called for a strong break in 2026: “We need a credible alternative, not cosmetic alternation.”

Criticizing the “pharaonic projects” designed to flatter the egos of leaders, he advocates instead for “village projects” that meet the people’s concrete needs. He dreams of a Benin where politics becomes a vocation again, not a preserve of privileged families.

A Call for Resistance and Unity

Aware of the obstacles facing his party, Prudence Tessi did not hide that the path would be tough. But far from resignation, he calls for united, determined, and lucid mobilization: “They will try to divide us with money, fear, rumors. But we, we will respond with unity, with courage, with this unwavering conviction: Benin doesn’t belong to a caste… It belongs to those who sweat to keep it alive! ”

Tessi invites every young person to stand up against injustices, against favoritism, and for a meritocratic country. His message aims to be inclusive and hopeful: “In 2026, we will not fight against someone… We will fight for ourselves.”