Benin: the HAAC shuts down two pirate television stations broadcasting without authorization

The High Authority for Broadcasting and Communication (HAAC) has taken strong action. On Thursday, in accordance with decision n°25-044 of June 26, 2025, the institution ordered the immediate cessation of illegal activities of two pirate television channels: HOPE TV and NOE TV, which were broadcasting via satellite without any authorization, reports Africaho.

The operation, conducted in the presence of a bailiff and agents from the Republican Police, followed warnings addressed to the promoters, which remained unanswered.

According to the HAAC, this intervention is part of its mission to protect the press and regulate mass communication means. It recalls that any television broadcast, whether terrestrial or satellite, must be provided by an official authorization and subject to strict specifications.

The institution warns that it will continue its actions to cleanse the national media space and invites all audiovisual media promoters to comply with the current regulations.