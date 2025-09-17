BY COUNTRIES
Benin: the government authorizes the recruitment of 715 police cadets for 2025

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Brice Kokou Allowanou, le nouveau Directeur général de la Police républicaine
- Publicité-

The Beninese government announced on Wednesday, during the Council of Ministers, the recruitment of 715 police cadets for 2025.

The training of these new recruits is part of the effort to strengthen the ranks of the Republican Police.

This decision comes several months after the announcement of a recruitment competition launched at the start of the year for 1,785 police cadets. The new recruitment of 715 officers appears to address persistent security personnel needs in several departments.

Details on application requirements, the schedule of tests (written, physical, interviews), and the locations for submitting application files for this recruitment will be announced later.

This recruitment is announced amid growing security challenges facing Benin.

