Benin: the deputies assign the functions of Ombudsman of the Republic to the first vice-president of the CES.

Meeting in plenary session this Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at the Palace of Governors, the deputies of the 10th legislature examined and adopted the bill amending law n°2009-22 of January 3, 2014, regarding the Mediator of the Republic.

This legislative reform enshrines the elimination of the distinct appointment to the position of Mediator of the Republic, thereby rationalizing the functioning of state institutions.

From now on, the responsibilities of this conciliation institution will be automatically assumed by the first vice-president of the Economic and Social Council (CES). Given the current configuration of the CES, this heavy responsibility directly falls to Razacki Amouda Issifou.

The latter will thus combine his powers as the first vice-president of the consultative institution with his new missions as Mediator of the Republic.

The new Mediator of the Republic takes on this role with the profile of an experienced jurist and a particularly rich experience at the top of the state. Razacki Amouda Issifou has indeed made his mark on public life in Benin by successively holding the positions of vice-president and then president of the Constitutional Court.

His career has also led him to the National Assembly, where he headed the prestigious Law Commission. A former Secretary-General of the very first National Autonomous Electoral Commission (CENA) in 1996, he also served as mayor from 2010 to 2015, after holding several strategic leadership positions within the Ministry of Justice.

His deep understanding of administrative and constitutional mechanisms stands out as a major asset to lead this new formula of the Mediator of the Republic.