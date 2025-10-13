Benin: the CDC outlines the procedure for submitting deposits for political parties

As part of preparations for the 2026 general elections, the Caisse des dépôts et consignations (CDC) has outlined to political parties the procedures to follow for submitting security deposits. This step comes at a time when political actors are mobilizing to comply with the legal conditions for participation.

According to the information provided, parties authorized to present candidates will have to pay a financial deposit within the deadlines set by the electoral calendar. This deposit is intended to guarantee the seriousness of candidacies and to prevent frivolous applications. The amount, payment methods (in-person at bank counters, bank transfer, validity conditions), and the exact schedule will be clarified by the CDC.

The procedure also requires that the deposit be made at an approved institution, and that candidates or parties accompany the deposit with the required supporting documents (identity, sponsorship certificate, etc.). Any delay, failure or irregularity in the submission may result in the automatic rejection of the candidacy file.

This step is essential, as it conditions the admission of candidacies to the Commission électorale nationale autonome (CENA). By clarifying the payment procedures, the CDC intends to bring more transparency to the process and limit the risk of disputes.

Parties are urged to take careful note of these new requirements and to prepare as soon as possible so that their applications are compliant and admissible.