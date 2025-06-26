BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Policy image/svg+xml Benin: The Beninese Parliament Approves 12 International Agreements for the Development of Key Sectors
Benin

Benin: The Beninese Parliament Approves 12 International Agreements for the Development of Key Sectors

Policy
Par Edouard Djogbénou
Mis à jour:
1 min.de temps de lecture
Assemblée nationale du Bénin Photo: @LSI Africa
Siège de l4assemblée nationale
- Advertisement -

Gathered in plenary session this Wednesday at the Palais des Gouverneurs, the deputies of the National Assembly approved twelve international loan agreements.

These agreements, negotiated by the government, take the form of loans, financing, and credit agreements and aim to strengthen strategic sectors such as agriculture, energy, and education.

- Publicité-

A significant portion of these agreements concerns the transformation of the Beninese agricultural sector. Objective: to increase productivity, strengthen value chains, and ensure food security. The cassava, vegetable farming, and fishing branches are particularly targeted.

These initiatives will benefit from the support of leading technical and financial partners, namely the Islamic Development Bank (IDB), the African Development Fund (ADF), the French Development Agency (AFD), and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

- Publicité-

These financings will also support integrated rural development, the creation of agricultural jobs, and climate resilience.

Energy Sector Strengthening

The energy sector is not left out. A series of adopted agreements aims to modernize electrical infrastructures and increase access to electricity, particularly in remote rural areas.

These investments aim to support the national energy policy and promote a transition to more reliable and sustainable sources.

- Publicité-

Education: Focus on School Feeding and Children’s Reintegration

Three of the approved agreements directly concern the education sector, with particular attention to school feeding to improve student nutrition and retention; reintegration of out-of-school children, in connection with inclusive education programs.

These projects, with a strong social impact, are supported by the Islamic Development Bank and the Islamic Solidarity Fund for Development.

The session was held in the presence of several government members, including the ministers in charge of Agriculture, Energy, Justice, and Early Childhood and Primary Education, demonstrating the multisectoral importance of these agreements for Benin’s development trajectory.

- Publicité-

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
EN CONTINU
Benin

BAC 2025 in Benin: Official launch held this Monday at Lycée Mathieu Bouké in Parakou

Benin

PRD-UP merger case: MISP’s responsibility called into question, Houngbédji is within his rights

Benin

Benin – Debate over the Amnesty Law: Parliamentary Majority Reacts to the Reopening of the Case

Benin

Benin – BAC 2025: Strong Increase in Female Participation

“Let’s not be afraid to reflect upon our own society,” Bruno Amoussou

World

Israel: The “Iron Dome” faces test from ballistic missiles launched by Iran

Benin

Flowering of Benin’s Cities: The First Phase Launched

Benin

Benin: the opposition trades the ANIP over the electoral list

Benin

2026 General Elections in Benin: What the CENA and Political Parties Discussed This Friday

Benin

UP-PRD Crisis: The Republican Bloc Proposes a Political Solution

VOIR TOUS LES FLASHS