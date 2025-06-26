Benin: The Beninese Parliament Approves 12 International Agreements for the Development of Key Sectors

- Advertisement -

Gathered in plenary session this Wednesday at the Palais des Gouverneurs, the deputies of the National Assembly approved twelve international loan agreements.

These agreements, negotiated by the government, take the form of loans, financing, and credit agreements and aim to strengthen strategic sectors such as agriculture, energy, and education.

- Publicité-

A significant portion of these agreements concerns the transformation of the Beninese agricultural sector. Objective: to increase productivity, strengthen value chains, and ensure food security. The cassava, vegetable farming, and fishing branches are particularly targeted.

These initiatives will benefit from the support of leading technical and financial partners, namely the Islamic Development Bank (IDB), the African Development Fund (ADF), the French Development Agency (AFD), and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

- Publicité-

These financings will also support integrated rural development, the creation of agricultural jobs, and climate resilience.

Energy Sector Strengthening

The energy sector is not left out. A series of adopted agreements aims to modernize electrical infrastructures and increase access to electricity, particularly in remote rural areas.

These investments aim to support the national energy policy and promote a transition to more reliable and sustainable sources.

- Publicité-

Education: Focus on School Feeding and Children’s Reintegration

Three of the approved agreements directly concern the education sector, with particular attention to school feeding to improve student nutrition and retention; reintegration of out-of-school children, in connection with inclusive education programs.

These projects, with a strong social impact, are supported by the Islamic Development Bank and the Islamic Solidarity Fund for Development.

The session was held in the presence of several government members, including the ministers in charge of Agriculture, Energy, Justice, and Early Childhood and Primary Education, demonstrating the multisectoral importance of these agreements for Benin’s development trajectory.