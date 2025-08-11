BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Policy image/svg+xml Benin: the Anfani movement officially joins the Progressive Union for Renewal
Benin

Benin: the Anfani movement officially joins the Progressive Union for Renewal

Policy
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.reading
Logo du parti Union Progressiste le Renouveau
- Advertisement -

The Progressive Union the Renewal continues its methodical deployment across the entire national territory. In this dynamic of consolidation and opening, the party led by President Joseph Fifamin Djogbénou recorded this Tuesday the official membership of the Anfani Movement, an influential grouping of the Donga diaspora, mainly established in Kandi.

This membership ceremony, under the theme of gathering and patriotic commitment, marks a significant step in the political meshing strategy of the UP the Renewal, particularly in the 1st and 2nd electoral constituencies.

- Publicité-

Speaking at this meeting, President Joseph Djogbénou welcomed a “clear, conscious and meaningful” membership. For him, it is not simply a numerical reinforcement, but a strong political act, the result of an in-depth reflection and a confirmed desire to be part of a collective project.

What we are recognizing today are not just individual memberships, but commitments of conviction. The Anfani Movement joins a structured, inclusive project, open to the challenges of the present and the ambitions of tomorrow,” he declared.

- Publicité-

A strong message approaching the elections

As the Beninese political landscape undergoes major reconfigurations ahead of the upcoming electoral deadlines, this strategic membership of the Anfani Movement sends a clear signal. It attests to the capacity of the Progressive Union the Renewal to rally beyond regional or partisan divides, around a common vision of development and social justice.

“The future is built in assembly,” stressed President Djogbénou, highlighting the importance of combining talents and wills around a shared project. And to conclude, he added: “Together, we are advancing.”

With this new integration, the UP the Renewal confirms its positioning as one of the main political forces in the country, decisively oriented towards unity, inclusion, and progress.

- Publicité-

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
EN CONTINU
Mali

In the face of the inefficiency of ECOWAS security initiatives, AES presents itself as a credible alternative for regional stability.

Benin

Electoral Process: Opposition Denounces Delays and Calls for Greater Rigour

Mali

Mali: Wave of arrests in the army, two generals among the detainees

Benin

Benin: Janvier Yahouédéou discusses the reasons for his break with Boni Yayi

Benin

“I almost put Boni Yayi in prison,” Janvier Yahouédéou

CRIET: heavy indictments in a case of embezzlement of funds at COWEC-Benin

Benin

Benin: 2 herders killed in the Collines department

Benin

Drama in Zogbodomey: a man dies under the blows of three private security agents

World

Trade tensions: Brazil and India consider a coordinated response to Washington’s tariffs

Benin

Benin: five individuals arrested in Kérou for armed robbery

VOIR TOUS LES FLASHS