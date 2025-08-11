Benin: the Anfani movement officially joins the Progressive Union for Renewal

- Advertisement -

The Progressive Union the Renewal continues its methodical deployment across the entire national territory. In this dynamic of consolidation and opening, the party led by President Joseph Fifamin Djogbénou recorded this Tuesday the official membership of the Anfani Movement, an influential grouping of the Donga diaspora, mainly established in Kandi.

This membership ceremony, under the theme of gathering and patriotic commitment, marks a significant step in the political meshing strategy of the UP the Renewal, particularly in the 1st and 2nd electoral constituencies.

Speaking at this meeting, President Joseph Djogbénou welcomed a “clear, conscious and meaningful” membership. For him, it is not simply a numerical reinforcement, but a strong political act, the result of an in-depth reflection and a confirmed desire to be part of a collective project.

“What we are recognizing today are not just individual memberships, but commitments of conviction. The Anfani Movement joins a structured, inclusive project, open to the challenges of the present and the ambitions of tomorrow,” he declared.

A strong message approaching the elections

As the Beninese political landscape undergoes major reconfigurations ahead of the upcoming electoral deadlines, this strategic membership of the Anfani Movement sends a clear signal. It attests to the capacity of the Progressive Union the Renewal to rally beyond regional or partisan divides, around a common vision of development and social justice.

“The future is built in assembly,” stressed President Djogbénou, highlighting the importance of combining talents and wills around a shared project. And to conclude, he added: “Together, we are advancing.”

With this new integration, the UP the Renewal confirms its positioning as one of the main political forces in the country, decisively oriented towards unity, inclusion, and progress.