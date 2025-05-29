GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
Benin – Terrorism: Tanguiéta mayor urges displaced residents of Batia and Sangou to return home

Politics
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.
Drama
Drame@bwt
On May 24, 2025, the mayor of Tanguiéta, El Hadj Zakari Boukary, visited villages affected by recent terrorist attacks to reassure residents about the government’s security efforts aimed at protecting the population.

Accompanied by several local officials, the mayor toured the villages of Batia and Sangou, both deeply impacted by insecurity in the region. While a few residents have remained in Batia, Sangou has been completely deserted.

In both locations, Mayor Boukary emphasized the need to rebuild trust with the Defense and Security Forces (FDS). He called on displaced populations to return to their homes, assuring them that enhanced security measures are being deployed to ensure the safety of people and property.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to gradually restore stability and enable the resumption of normal life. François Botto, head of the Tanongou district, advocated for the reopening of local health centers in Batia and Tanongou, which have remained closed due to ongoing security threats.

He also highlighted the urgency of reviving the local market, a crucial component of the region’s economic activity, and called for increased protection in mountainous areas identified as particularly vulnerable to attacks.

To address the challenges faced by displaced students, the Tanguiéta mayor’s office and the prefecture have announced special arrangements to ensure that national exams can be conducted under acceptable conditions, despite the ongoing disruptions.

