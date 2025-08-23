BY COUNTRIES
Benin – Technical inspection at the CNSR: a fraud attempt thwarted

By Edouard Djogbénou
The National Center for Road Safety (CNSR) thwarted a new attempt at fraud in the framework of technical vehicle inspections on Monday, August 18, 2025.

The events took place at the regional branch in Lokossa, where a user and an agent were apprehended for fraudulent manipulation of official documents. According to the information gathered, a motorist had presented his vehicle for technical inspection. The examination carried out by the technician had revealed several major defects, giving rise to a 48-hour period to carry out the necessary repairs. Rather than complying with the procedure, the owner chose the path of fraud.

With the complicity of a center’s guard, he orchestrated the removal of the official register of the sheet mentioning the defects found. The objective was to pass the vehicle off as compliant, despite the potential risks to road safety.

A fraud discovered at the last minute

The deception did not prosper. A thorough search led to the discovery of the falsified sheet hidden inside the vehicle. The two suspected fraudsters were immediately apprehended and placed in police custody in Lokossa.

In response to this case, the Director General of the CNSR, Ariel Sacramento, reiterated his institution’s determination to combat illegal practices. “Each attempt at fraud is a direct threat to road safety. Our mission is to ensure that every vehicle on the road actually meets safety standards,” he emphasized.

For several months, the CNSR has reinforced its control devices, multiplying surprise inspections and internal audits. Several agents and users involved in similar maneuvers have already been sanctioned.

