BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Company image/svg+xml Benin - Serious accident in Dassa this Saturday: Louis Vlavonou reacts and issues a call

Benin – Serious accident in Dassa this Saturday: Louis Vlavonou reacts and issues a call

Company
By Angèle M. ADANLE
Update:
1 min.
Louis Vlavonou, président de l'Assemblée nationale, 8e législature
Louis Vlavonou, président de l'Assemblée nationale, 8e législature
- Publicité-

Following the serious traffic accident that occurred on Saturday, July 26, 2025 in Dassa-Zoumè, the President of the National Assembly of Benin, Louis Vlavonou, expressed his deep sadness.

With great emotion, the President of the National Assembly of Benin, Louis Vlavonou, responded to the tragedy that occurred in Dassa-Zoumè, where a traffic accident resulted in five deaths and five serious injuries. In a message made public on Saturday evening, the leading figure of the Beninese Parliament expressed his “deep sadness” and sent his condolences to the victim’s families.

“On behalf of the National Assembly and in my own name, I extend my sincere condolences to the grieving families and express my full compassion for the injured, to whom I wish a speedy recovery,” said Louis Vlavonou.

A strong call for caution on the roads

Beyond his message of compassion, Louis Vlavonou issued a solemn appeal to all road users. For him, these tragedies are a stark reminder of “the urgent need to scrupulously adhere to road rules and safety guidelines.” That’s why he urged drivers and passengers to exhibit “caution, responsibility, and civility” to preserve human life.

“May God console the grieving families and protect each of us on our roads,” concluded the President of the Parliament.

The tragedy occurred in Mondjigangan, following a collision between two vehicles moving in opposite directions, likely due to speeding around a bend.

The injured were rushed to the Dassa area hospital, while the bodies of the deceased were transferred to the Savè hospital morgue.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Benin

Benin: The city hall of Porto Novo demands 3 billion from the 2nd deputy mayor in a land fraud case

Benin

Benin – Entrance exams for universities: here are the key dates for the academic year 2025–2026

Benin

Beninese nationality: three Afro-descendants receive their first official attestations

Benin

Devastating fire at the Bohicon market: the town hall stands with the affected female traders

Benin

Benin: five constitutional court advisors decorated in the National Order

Benin

Parakou: Fire in a fuel depot, several houses affected

Benin

Benin – Peregrine Falcon 2025: 260 suspects arrested, ghettos dismantled and massive seizures

Benin

Cryptocurrencies: A Fake Statement Attributed to the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Benin

Benin

Conversation at the Marina: President Talon faces the youth this Monday

Benin

Presidential 2026: Céna makes a first breach in the electoral calendar

VIEW ALL FEEDS