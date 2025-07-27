Benin – Serious accident in Dassa this Saturday: Louis Vlavonou reacts and issues a call

- Publicité-

Following the serious traffic accident that occurred on Saturday, July 26, 2025 in Dassa-Zoumè, the President of the National Assembly of Benin, Louis Vlavonou, expressed his deep sadness.

With great emotion, the President of the National Assembly of Benin, Louis Vlavonou, responded to the tragedy that occurred in Dassa-Zoumè, where a traffic accident resulted in five deaths and five serious injuries. In a message made public on Saturday evening, the leading figure of the Beninese Parliament expressed his “deep sadness” and sent his condolences to the victim’s families.

“On behalf of the National Assembly and in my own name, I extend my sincere condolences to the grieving families and express my full compassion for the injured, to whom I wish a speedy recovery,” said Louis Vlavonou.

A strong call for caution on the roads

Beyond his message of compassion, Louis Vlavonou issued a solemn appeal to all road users. For him, these tragedies are a stark reminder of “the urgent need to scrupulously adhere to road rules and safety guidelines.” That’s why he urged drivers and passengers to exhibit “caution, responsibility, and civility” to preserve human life.

“May God console the grieving families and protect each of us on our roads,” concluded the President of the Parliament.

The tragedy occurred in Mondjigangan, following a collision between two vehicles moving in opposite directions, likely due to speeding around a bend.

The injured were rushed to the Dassa area hospital, while the bodies of the deceased were transferred to the Savè hospital morgue.