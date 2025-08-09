BY COUNTRIES
Benin: Results of the recruitment competition for 172 state officials for the benefit of the MEF (list)

By Angèle M. ADANLE
The Department of Labor and Civil Service announced on Friday, August 8, 2025, the list of candidates admissible for the recruitment competition of 172 civil servants for the benefit of the Ministry of Economy and Finance. These results, covering 35 profession groups out of 37, are released subject to final verification and control.

The suspense is over for thousands of applicants. The first results of the recruitment competition of 172 state civil servants for the Ministry of Economy and Finance are now available. The official publication was made on Friday, August 8, 2025, by the Department of Labor and Civil Service, specifying that the admissibilities are still subject to final controls.

Of the 37 profession groups that took part, 35 are affected by this first wave of results. The winners, however, must wait for the definitive confirmation of their status, pending the end of administrative and technical verifications scheduled by the authorities.

Two tests canceled

In a statement dated August 4, 2025, the Minister of the Civil Service had announced the cancellation of two tests, affecting the bodies of statistic engineers and engineers of the technical services of the building and public works. Candidates in these specialties will have to await new arrangements to know the rest of the process.

This competition, held on July 19 and 20, 2025, brought together 5,050 candidates, all aspiring to join the civil service.

