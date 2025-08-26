BY COUNTRIES
Benin: Republican Police seize hookah equipment in several bars in Godomey

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.
Un véhicule de la police républicaine
Véhicule de la police républicaine . @Présidence du Bénin
During the night of Saturday, August 23 to Sunday, August 24, 2025, the Republican Police carried out a large-scale raid on several bars and drinking establishments in the arrondissement of Godomey. Objective: to enforce the prefectural order that bans the consumption of hookah in the Atlantique Department.

During the operation, several hookah devices were seized from customers. The officers prioritized a prevention-focused approach: no arrests were made, but establishment owners and consumers were made aware of the dangers linked to the use of this product, b24news reports.

A prefectural order in force since 2021

Although no national law formally bans hookah, a prefectural order—No. 3/014/SA/002SGG21 of February 19, 2021—prohibits its consumption in all places intended for collective use in the Atlantique Department. This measure, taken for public health reasons, describes hookah as a “slow poison” because of the toxic substances it contains.

Despite the regulations, hookah remains very present in bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues, especially among young people. To strengthen enforcement of the order, a training workshop was also held on June 19, 2025 at the Atlantique prefecture by the NGO Initiative pour l’Éducation et le Contrôle du Tabagisme (IECT), for the benefit of the security forces.

Health risks highlighted

Health authorities remind that hookah smoke contains nicotine, tar, heavy metals (lead, chromium, nickel) as well as carcinogenic substances such as benzene. Its regular consumption increases the risks of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, and cancers.

By stepping up field raids, the Republican Police intends to curb this public health scourge and remind citizens that the ban is indeed in force in Atlantique.

