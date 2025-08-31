BY COUNTRIES
Benin

Benin: Religious groups mobilize for peaceful elections in 2026

Politics
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.reading
Rubrique Politique
Rubrique politique: BWT
A few months ahead of the general elections scheduled for 2026, Benin’s religious denominations are gearing up to play a leading role in preserving peace and social cohesion.

More than 400 delegates from the country’s twelve departments will take part, from September 2 to 4, 2025 in Cotonou, in a first-of-its-kind national seminar devoted to “the role of religious denominations for peaceful elections.”

This initiative brings together the entire Beninese religious landscape: representatives of indigenous religions, Muslim leaders (including the Ahmadiyya community), evangelical federations (FEMEB, CEPEB, Assemblies of God, Église pentecôte de la foi), the Catholic Church, Orthodox, the Celestial Church of Christ, and the Cherubim and Seraphim.

This is the first mobilization of such scale, reflecting a shared willingness to get involved in the smooth conduct of the upcoming triple vote: municipal, legislative, and presidential.

Ensuring a climate of trust

According to Michel Alokpo, Secretary General of the Cadre de concertation des confessions religieuses and chair of the organizing committee, this seminar aims to formulate concrete recommendations for the authorities and the general public. “We want there to be a winner and no losers,” he said, stressing the need for a climate of trust between political actors and the public.

The discussions will address major themes such as civil peace, interfaith dialogue, civic awareness, and the application of the Electoral Code.

Commitments already made

For several months now, religious leaders have repeatedly spoken out in support of a calm electoral process. Last January, the Episcopal Conference of Benin had already called for calm and sincere dialogue.

In April, the Head of State, Patrice Talon, himself met with a delegation of religious leaders, asking them to contribute actively to national cohesion.

Against a backdrop of debates around the Electoral Code and citizen expectations, this mobilization strengthens the place of religious denominations as stabilizing actors and guarantors of lasting peace.

By committing to prevent tensions and strengthen national unity, they intend to bring their full weight to bear so that the 2026 elections are not only inclusive and transparent, but also peaceful.

