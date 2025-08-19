Benin: Prospective teachers called to confirm their availability for 2025-2026

- Publicité-

The Ministry of Secondary, Technical and Vocational Education (MSTVE) published, on August 18, 2025, a notice inviting the deployed aspirants who have served until the end of the academic year 2024-2025 to confirm their availability for the academic year 2025-2026.

This confirmation, which is carried out exclusively via the EducMaster platform (https://educmaster.bj), is a preliminary step to the necessary redeployment to fill vacant positions in schools.

This confirmation of availability will take place from August 19 to 23, 2025. Beyond this deadline, aspirants who have not confirmed their availability will be considered as resigned.

Confirmation Procedure

Aspirants to teaching professions wishing to make themselves available for the start of the 2025-2026 school year can log into their personal space on EducMaster with their credentials. Access the “Human resources” menu, Confirm availability, validate their willingness to serve for the academic year 2025-2026.

The statement, signed by Garba AyoubA, Chief of Staff of the Ministry, states that absentees will be treated as if they have definitively resigned.