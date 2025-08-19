Benin: postponement of the Constitutional Court hearings of August 19 and 21, 2025

- Publicité-

The Constitutional Court of Benin has announced the postponement of the preparatory and plenary hearings initially scheduled for Tuesday, August 19, and Thursday, August 21, 2025. This decision comes due to an impediment of the Court, according to an official statement signed by the chief clerk, Sylvestre Farra.

Users of the Constitutional Court will have to wait a few more days. In a statement released on August 18, 2025, the institution informed that the hearings scheduled for 19 and 21 August 2025 will not take place on the initially set dates. The instance cites an impediment, without specifying the nature of it.

The postponement concerns both the preparatory and plenary hearings, usually dedicated to examining sensitive files and public deliberations. These sessions will be rescheduled later, the chief clerk assured, specifying that the new dates will be announced in the upcoming days.

This setback comes as the Constitutional Court plays a central role in arbitrating political and electoral disputes in Benin, especially as major electoral deadlines approach. For now, the concerned parties are invited to stay attentive to the Registry’s future communications.