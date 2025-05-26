Benin: Paul Hounkpè defends FCBE’s political stance

- Publicité-

Often criticized for its perceived closeness to the ruling regime, the Force Cauris pour un Bénin Émergent (FCBE) is determined to silence the skeptics and reassert itself as a political force ready for action.

During a visit to Savè, where he officially launched the establishment of village and neighborhood committees for the party, Paul Hounkpè, the party’s national executive secretary, clarified the FCBE’s political positioning.

“You won’t see us making noise. We have chosen to focus on serious work,” he told supporters.

With a tone that was both composed and resolute, Hounkpè emphasized a strategy based on peace, nonviolence, and the pursuit of consensus—an approach some critics see as overly conciliatory toward President Patrice Talon’s administration. To those detractors, he responded firmly: “Our stance is neither cowardice nor defection. We are being realistic. We don’t want to incite our people to violence.”

Strengthening grassroots presence

With eyes already turning toward the 2026 general elections, the FCBE says it is confident. According to its leader, the party has been gaining new members steadily in recent months, which he sees as growing support for its vision.

“On the national political stage, ours is the oldest party. And today, it is in better shape than in the past,” Hounkpè asserted.

- Publicité-

Staying true to its strategy of electoral opposition, the party founded by former president Boni Yayi has pledged to participate in all upcoming elections with the goal of “bringing about change.”

However, internal friction remains. The recent suspension of Alain Adihou, a former minister and prominent party figure, highlighted ongoing tensions within the FCBE. While Hounkpè avoided delving into the matter, it’s clear that the party will need to reinforce its internal unity if it hopes to wield real influence in 2026.