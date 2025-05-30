Benin: Parliament demands transparency over SIRAT SA’s role in surging public debt

- Publicité-

The Société des Infrastructures Routières et de l’Aménagement du Territoire (SIRAT SA) is under parliamentary scrutiny following a formal inquiry launched by MP Ouassagari Bio Sika Abdel Kamel. In an oral question with debate addressed to the government and made public via social media, the lawmaker is calling for clarity on the governance, operations, and financial impact of this key public entity.

Established in November 2021 from the merger of the Agence du Cadre de Vie pour le Développement du Territoire (ACVDT) and the Société des Infrastructures Routières du Bénin (SIRB SA), SIRAT SA is tasked with planning and executing infrastructure projects, managing the national road network, operating toll systems, and securing financing for its activities.

At the heart of the parliamentary concerns is Benin’s escalating public debt. According to MP Bio Sika, the national debt has ballooned from 2,100 billion CFA francs in 2016 to over 7,256 billion CFA francs as of March 31, 2025. He links this sharp rise to SIRAT SA’s operations, particularly its fundraising on domestic and international financial markets.

A key point of contention involves the legality of certain financing operations. Of particular note is a 92 billion CFA franc fundraising round reportedly conducted in 2020—a year before SIRAT SA was officially established. This has raised questions about the legal framework that allowed such a transaction and the administrative and political responsibilities involved.

Toll pricing in Tigninti under fire

Another sensitive issue relates to the toll management system, especially at the Tigninti toll station at the entrance of Natitingou. Locals and frequent users have criticized the fees as excessive. In 2023, the government promised to conduct socioeconomic impact assessments with a view to a possible rate adjustment. Parliament is now awaiting the findings of those studies and a concrete implementation timeline.

Beyond the financial dimension, MPs are also demanding clarity on the company’s legal status, internal procedures, total outstanding bank debt as of April 1, 2025, and the full scope of liabilities accumulated since its creation.

- Publicité-

This parliamentary inquiry underscores a growing demand for transparency and accountability in the management of state-owned enterprises, as Benin seeks to balance ambitious infrastructure development with macroeconomic stability.