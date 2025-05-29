GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
Benin – Parliament building project: Ayadji responds to Mitokpè’s concerns

Politics
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Jacques Ayadji
Jacques Ayadji
Appearing on the political talk show Zone Franche broadcast on Canal 3, Minister-Counselor Jacques Ayadji addressed recent criticisms made by former MP Guy Mitokpè, a member of the opposition party Les Démocrates, concerning the construction of the new National Assembly building.

The discussion focused on the progress of the project, which has seen its completion rates revised downward. Ayadji confirmed the figures raised during the debate: the physical execution rate has dropped from 70% to 64%, while the financial execution rate has fallen from 69% to 46%.

He explained that these changes stem from technical adjustments and a reassessment of the project’s initial specifications. In a gesture of transparency, Ayadji proposed a joint site visit with Guy Mitokpè and other members of his party, offering the opportunity for an on-the-ground audit to facilitate a shared understanding of the project’s current state.

He also called for a public debate with Mitokpè, aiming to challenge what he described as inaccurate claims and to set the record straight.

