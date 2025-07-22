Benin: official logo for the 65th independence anniversary unveiled

- Advertisement -

Benin celebrates, on August 1, 2025, the 65th anniversary of its accession to national sovereignty. Ahead of the festivities, the Presidency of the Republic has released the official logo for this commemoration.

This visual, designed to express the values of memory, recognition, and collective commitment, aims to strengthen national unity around this symbolic date. It follows in the continuity of previous editions while reaffirming the country’s ambitions in terms of sustainable development, social inclusion, and peace.

- Publicité-

A usage guide accompanies the logo to ensure its proper use. This document specifies the authorized formats, graphic variations, color codes, as well as the integration instructions for digital or printed supports.

The logo and its guide are available for download on the official website of the Presidency of the Republic of Benin: https://presidence.bj. Administrations, local communities, media, partners and citizens are invited to use it in accordance with the established standards.