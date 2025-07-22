BY COUNTRIES
Benin

Benin: official logo for the 65th independence anniversary unveiled

Policy
Par Edouard Djogbénou
Mis à jour:
Moins de 1 min.de temps de lecture
Patrice Talon lors de la CÃ©lÃ©bration du 61Ã¨me anniversaire de l'indÃ©pendance du BÃ©nin - Honneurs militaires et civilitÃ©s du PrÃ©sident de la RÃ©publique aux PrÃ©sidents des Institutions de la RÃ©publique et membres du gouvernement
Patrice Talon lors de la Célébration du 61Ã¨me anniversaire de l'indépendance du Bénin - Honneurs militaires et civilités du Président de la République aux Présidents des Institutions de la République et membres du gouvernement PH: Présidence Bénin
Benin celebrates, on August 1, 2025, the 65th anniversary of its accession to national sovereignty. Ahead of the festivities, the Presidency of the Republic has released the official logo for this commemoration.

This visual, designed to express the values of memory, recognition, and collective commitment, aims to strengthen national unity around this symbolic date. It follows in the continuity of previous editions while reaffirming the country’s ambitions in terms of sustainable development, social inclusion, and peace.

A usage guide accompanies the logo to ensure its proper use. This document specifies the authorized formats, graphic variations, color codes, as well as the integration instructions for digital or printed supports.

The logo and its guide are available for download on the official website of the Presidency of the Republic of Benin: https://presidence.bj. Administrations, local communities, media, partners and citizens are invited to use it in accordance with the established standards.

