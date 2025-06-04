Benin: no cabinet meeting this Wednesday…

- Advertisement -

There is no cabinet meeting this Wednesday, June 4, 2025. The information was made public by Serge Nonvignon, a member of the Presidency’s Communications Department, via a post on his Facebook page.

No official reason was given to explain this one-time suspension of the government’s weekly meeting. However, a hint suggests a temporary shift in executive priorities.

In another post, Serge Nonvignon indicates that Wilfried Léandre Houngbédji, the government spokesperson and Deputy Secretary General, is currently on a mission in Banikoara, in the Alibori department.

“The objective is twofold: to present the government’s actions and decisions, but especially to listen to the concerns of the youth and, by extension, those of the local population,” he specifies.

The dialogue session is held in the presence of several personalities, notably the prefect of Alibori, the mayor of Banikoara, and his municipal council. Several departmental directors, elected officials, and heads of local structures also attend.

Thus, it could be said that a few months before the end of the second term, President Patrice Talon’s government intends to prioritize accountability and grassroots activities.